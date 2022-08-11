The rundown and dilapidated corridors of King Hill and St. Joseph avenues could receive a “very significant” facelift.
A plan has been presented to the St. Joseph City Council that would combine local and state funds for a $10 million revitalization project from King Hill Avenue in the South Side to St. Joseph Avenue in the North End.
The idea, called the River Bluff Gateway project, will rehab blighted buildings, improve streetscapes, fix infrastructure, enhance greenspace and incorporate new signage — all in a way to spruce up the main corridors leading to the new bike trails in the bluffs.
“We have a lot of empty lots and they often tend to look a little tired and sad,” said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner, “so fixing those up, maybe putting them to some good use. Looking at infrastructure so that’s streets and sidewalks, your nuts and bolts.”
The project doesn’t end with just appearance either. It will also address business development, homeless housing and the town’s food deserts in designated areas along King Hill Avenue, Sixth Street, Downtown and St. Joseph Avenue.
“It's going to reach out into the neighborhoods around King Hill and St. Joe Avenue and using the public libraries there as sort of our nexus and doing some really great community outreach and revitalization in those neighborhoods as well,” Schutte said.
The project started through collaboration and ideal timing. Schutte was working with the South St. Joseph Development Corp. on improvements to King Hill and St. Joseph avenues and using Sixth Street as the link between the two. Meanwhile, Tama Wagner, the director of Community Alliance, was looking for a neighborhood to use urban homesteading funds. The two eventually got to talking and decided to combine the projects.
“Sometimes the stars align,” Schutte said. “Everything just kind of came together in a perfect way.”
At the same time, the state of Missouri announced that it had set aside $100 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for community revitalization. Those funds will be dispersed by region. The north region, which includes St. Joseph and stretches to the other side of the state, was given $10 million to divvy up. The city hopes to receive half of that.
“We're told we've got a really good shot at the $5 million,” Schutte said. “We originally kind of thought of a much smaller project for this grant, and they said, ‘You're not thinking big enough.’”
Any money the state gives will have to be completely matched by the city. Most of this will come from the $4 million of ARPA money the previous council allocated for neighborhood revitalization. Matching funds can also include past projects that meet the requirements.
“One of the things that we've done is we've designed the project so that if we don't get it all, it's scalable," Schutte said. "We won't pull one of the regions completely out, but we'll be able to move things around a little bit and still do an amazing project, even if we get less (money).”
The project would include many partners, including the South Side Progressive Association, businesses, the Continuum of Care, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Mt. Union Baptist Church and the River Bluff bike club. Mosaic Life Care is even providing its grant writer to help the city apply for these funds. The council will vote on the project at its meeting on Aug. 22.
“The dollars we're talking about are significant, not life-changing, but significant,” Schutte said. “We're investing and I think doing it in a targeted, thoughtful way. We can make those (corridors) really fulfill their potential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.