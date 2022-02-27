Gospel Fest at St. Joseph

Sunday marked the fourth annual Gospel Fest, which was a Christian music event held at Word of Life Church hosted by MidCity Excellence, which works with at-risk youth, in honor of Black History Month.
Performers and their loved ones gathered at the Church with their musical numbers live-streamed onto social media platforms such as Facebook and MCE’s sites.
“We are so incredibly excited,” Kimberly Warren, CEO of MidCity, said. “Not just because it’s Black History Month, but because we have Micronesian, Black, White, Latino, Puerto Rican, everybody coming together to share their songs of triumph, and also their pain, but we always end with the good news, uplifting message at the end.”
“So we celebrate this during this month, but it’s really a year-round event,” she continued.
Warren, also known as Miss Kim, founded MidCity along with her husband Rev. R. Robert Warren, who is a music teacher at Carden Park Elementary School in St. Joe.
For Gospel Fest, she explained they had around 50 to 60 performers at the church.
These types of performers included “a bit of everything” such as choirs, soloists, trios, quartets and so on.
Ashley Cruz, who works with MidCity, said that the event is going to inspire people.
“Show them our love to them since they show their love for us,” Cruz said. “And mostly, yeah, just watch people have fun.”
Besides a few members of Word of Life, Warren said that everyone present in the church was either a performer or a parent of a performer.
“This (Gospel Fest) is just something for the whole entire family,” she said. “And even though it’s Black History Month, I think we need to see a little bit of ourselves in this thing called, you know, life. And how we resolve our own conflicts as adults and as kids, and how we do it through the arts.”
