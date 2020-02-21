The Gordmans store in St. Joseph will be closing its doors in the near future.
A spokesperson for Stage Stores — the owner of the St. Joseph location — said after the latest review, company officials made the difficult decision to close the store.
The St. Joseph store has been open since September 2011 and was part of a nationwide announcement in 2017 that the retailer was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
At the time, the St. Joseph location was included on a list of stores that would remain open because it was among 56 of the better-performing spots in the country. Stage Stores of Houston won the right to buy at least 50 of the Gordmans stores out of bankruptcy.
Signs indicating the entire store is 10% to 30% off are spread across the interior of the building.