A good Samaritan in St. Joseph is hoping the community can hear his story and help their neighbors in need.
Brandon Busby arrived at the perfect time last week when a man with a gunshot wound was found at the City Star gas station at 22nd Street and Frederick Avenue. The victim had a bullet wound in his leg and was losing a lot of blood.
“I heard a few people screaming that a man had been shot and without even thinking, I went over asked him where he got shot, he pulled up his shorts and I saw the wound,” Busby said.
Luckily, Busby gained some life-saving skills during his time with the U.S. Army.
“I grabbed my belt and used it as a tourniquet and the larger gentleman next to me gave me his belt. I jumped to the other side and put one on that leg,” he said.
Busby said officers arrived about 10 minutes later, but said it felt like two. He said it didn’t matter who the man was, all he was thinking in the moment was that someone needed help.
“I had no idea who this guy was. I still don’t know his name. I don’t know nothing about him. There aren’t all bad people in St. Joe,” Busby said.
He said he wants people in the community to help the people around them to make a greater sense of community and hope.
“If we were to stick together and we were to look out for our neighbor,” Busby said.
And Busby had one more message for the victim that he still does not know.
“If you see this man, I hope you’re making it all right,” he said.
Busby now carries around absorbent plugs for bullet wounds if he ever runs into that situation again. Busby said it is similar to plugs used for bloody noses.
Busby said there were two other people tending to the man when he arrived and had placed one tourniquet with a Tshirt. But, he suggested a belt or something tighter if there are no other options around.