As St. Joseph completes the first week that saw post-outbreak business activity carefully begin to resume, educators have taken opportunities to spend time with each other, while their students remain homebound, and also to gratefully accept the support of the community.
By no means is COVID-19 near its end, and St. Joseph School District teachers — who bond with young people in a way that is surpassed only by close family members — tell News-Press NOW they dearly miss the day-to-day interactions with their kids, who will be absent for some time to come. But we are approaching the summer, and with it comes the vision of a light on the horizon, the sounds of events like a faculty reunion barbecue on Thursday, and the taste of foods donated to all educators by local businesses.
There are other takeaways from this stage of the pandemic and Teacher Appreciation Week, which has been observed nationwide. Coach Regi Trotter, leader of the Central High Indians football program and a physical education instructor, believes these experiences will provide a lesson in physical and mental toughness for an entire generation that will be invaluable.
“I tell my students, take this time to enjoy your time with your family,” Trotter said. “Continue to be resilient. Take that resiliency with you.”
The Webster Learning Center, host of Thursday’s barbecue, which served up hamburgers and hot dogs to staff and faculty — including to those driving through in their vehicles to maintain social distancing — also has been affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. Betty Wymore, director of adult education, said some aspects of the school district’s program for adults have been brought to a halt.
Language learners in the ESL program have enough challenges in their studies as it is, but to funnel coursework through the internet is another hill to climb. Language and technology barriers have proven to be a vexing obstruction that has required creativity and determination to resolve. Wymore is grateful for the community’s support during this situation.
“A lot of our students do not have access to technology,” Wymore said. “Others are just completely unfamiliar with it. They may know about Zoom, and how to open it up, but there’s been a lot of training involved. We’ve taken it step by step.”
J. Eric Simmons ordinarily provides materials for his visual arts classes to participant students, or provides supply lists for students to fulfill when they attend courses. In today’s environment, they have to work with what they can find around the house.
“One of the experiences that I had for my kids was to create a sculpture utilizing objects around their home that referenced Gothic architecture,” Simmons said. “So we pulled in a little bit of our history, pulled in a little bit of current art-making techniques and this hodgepodge of materials. It’s been an experience.”
Simmons is also president of the St. Joseph chapter of the National Education Association, the largest teacher trade union in the U.S. The community’s support in times like these is greatly appreciated, he said, but he also affirmed that one of the most important ways school constituents can show their support for educators is by making sure elected officials are providing them the resources they need to succeed.
“Especially today, we need to be making sure that we are providing the services and the equipment and the tools our educators need to really prepare our students for the future.”