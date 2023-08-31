top story Golden Griffons marching band welcomes high schoolers By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW Harry Loomis Author email Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central, Benton and Lafayette’s marching bands performed with Missouri Western State University on Thursday. Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local high school marching bands had the chance to learn what it’s like to perform at the collegiate level on Thursday.The Lafayette, Benton and Central marching bands got to practice and perform with Missouri Western State University’s “Golden Griffons” marching band at the school’s first football game of the season.The session included going through the bands cadences, lining up for the game as well as practicing the fight song and national anthem.“It’s an amazing experience,” said Logan Garcia, a senior from Central High School. “To go from not having a freshman show to being able to play with a college is kind of crazy.”For many of the students, getting to learn from performers at the next level was special.“It’s really great to have some other leaders,” said Elizabeth Fite, a Central High School junior. “Just to look at how they lead everything.”As some of the students have aspirations to pursue marching band in college, seeing how the Golden Griffons go about things reinvigorated their love for performing.“I love band,” Garcia said. “Band is a huge part of my life. I would love to do it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harry Loomis Author email Follow Harry Loomis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +3 Nebraska Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get among the longest sentences in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack +8 Regional News Ohio police release video showing officer's fatal shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young +26 Regional News No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia More Regional News → National News +3 Nebraska Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get among the longest sentences in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack +9 National News Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan set to meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal +4 National News Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says number missing from Maui fire could drop from 388 to fewer than 100 More National News → 1:17 Friday Morning Weather Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
