Marching Band

Central, Benton and Lafayette’s marching bands performed with Missouri Western State University on Thursday.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Local high school marching bands had the chance to learn what it’s like to perform at the collegiate level on Thursday.

The Lafayette, Benton and Central marching bands got to practice and perform with Missouri Western State University’s “Golden Griffons” marching band at the school’s first football game of the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.