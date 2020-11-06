As November rolls around, the holiday mindset shifts from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the Glore Psychiatric Museum is holding on to a little bit of the spooky season by hosting a ghost hunt this weekend for those still wanting to celebrate.
Such events are held periodically throughout the year at the museum on Frederick Avenue, and one will take place this Saturday night. Information on the ghost hunts can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/glore-psychiatric-museum-ghost-hunt-tickets-101931194948.
“With our third-party rentals for our spend-the-night (event), we actually limited it to 15 because we have some volunteers and staff that are out there too," said Sarah Parks, museum programmer.
This isn't the first time the museum has held such an event. For overnights put on by the museum, 30 guests are usually allowed versus 25 for rented events. At night, participants have access to the all floors of the Old State Hospital Medical building. Surgeries were carried out on the top floor, and the Old Morgan autopsy room is located in the basement.
“We have a set of tunnels that they get to go under a certain section that were painted by some patients in the 1980s,” Parks said. “Masks will be required on the first floor and then optional when spacing can be maintained since it is a smaller group.”
The nights begin with a brief history of the hospital and a background of treatment methods for previous patients.
“A lot of people come in thinking it’s a lot of torture devices,” Parks said. “We try to give reasoning behind them and how they’ve transformed over the years to better forms of treatment and better mental health awareness in general.”
Guests also have the chance to view surgical tools, furnishings, nurse uniforms, notes and other items.
“I think that’s always a really good place for people to learn history with where we have been and how far we have come,” Parks said.