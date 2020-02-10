A couple and their friend are being sued on behalf of a 14-year-old girl it's claimed was exposed to adult materials, raped and given a sexually transmitted disease.
The suit claims that the 14-year-old girl went to live with Alyssa and Brandon Shaw at their home in Westboro, Missouri. She claims that while the girl was living with them, she was exposed to adult material and eventually raped by their friend Johnny Eaton.
According to the petition, Eaton "had sexual intercourse" with the girl several times from June of 2018 to January 2019, causing extreme psychological and emotional trauma and distress.
The petition also alleges Eaton gave the girl a sexually transmitted disease. The man allegedly downplayed the girl's symptoms, told her she did not have an STD and eventually gave her a medication that made the condition worse.
Eaton is being sued for personal injury, dangerous premises and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The Shaws are being sued for negligent failure to supervise children, negligent infliction of emotional distress and dangerous premises.
Eaton has pleaded guilty to three criminal counts of second-degree statutory rape and sodomy, enticement of a child and first-degree sexual misconduct.
Brandon Shaw was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy in a separate incident. He is scheduled for a plea on March 3.