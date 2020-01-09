St. Joseph's Girl Scout office has been closed as part of an effort to centralize council operations in Kansas City.
Gina Garvin, chief brand and marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri, said the St. Joseph office, along with another satellite office in Topeka, Kansas, was closed effective Jan. 7. All staff positions at those locations have been eliminated, including three jobs in St. Joseph, she said.
"It is important that we continually evaluate organizational opportunities to improve effectiveness and assure we are utilizing all resources efficiently to deliver girl programming and volunteer support across our entire council," council officials said in a statement. "We must evolve and stay flexible to serve not only today's Girl Scout families but those who will be members in the future."
All Girl Scout operations will be deployed from the council's headquarters in Kansas City. The St. Joseph office was located at 1311 N. Belt Highway Suite B.
Garvin said local Girl Scout troops should see little impact from the office's closure.
"We don’t expect impact on the troops other than a more team approach to support," she said. "In a mobile culture and with the far-reaching locations within the north region, we must get more efficient with delivery of support from phone calls, webinars and in person."
Garvin said the Girl Scouts will continue to work with partner businesses and organizations in St. Joseph. She added that troop leader and other trainings, including those related to the Girl Scouts' popular Cookie Program, will continue in the St. Joseph area as needed.
"We will support service unit meetings," she said. "In fact, these reach-outs and discussing needs has begun."
The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri council includes 18,803 members in kindergarten to grade 12 in its 47-county area, Garvin said. Of those, 1,176 girls are part of the council's North Region, which previously was served by the staff in the St. Joseph office, she said.