Local chapters of the Girl Scouts came together to celebrate World Thinking Day, a Girl Scout and Boy Scout holiday that encourages the learning of different cultures.
Saturday, over 100 people came to the East Hills Mall to learn more about other cultures from around the world. The Girl Scouts put together several tables with poster boards with facts about the different countries. The tables included information about Great Britain, New Zealand, Ireland, as well as Aruba and Mexico.
While this was a Girl Scout event, people passing by were encouraged to participate. Troop Leader and Service Unit Team Leader Robin Carl said World Thinking Day is an event that could benefit the community of St. Joseph.
"St. Joseph is unique. We have that small town feel but sometimes we feel disconnected. And it's nice seeing that our youth is so active in our community, that these young women are building the courage, confidence and character in themselves — that they're motivated enough," Carl said.
"And quite honestly, as a mother, I love seeing that they're the ones in charge. It is 100% girl-led, and we need to see more of that being promoted," Carl said.
Carl said World Thinking Day allows for Girl Scouts to have a better support system.
"Not only do they get the bond of realizing they're not alone — they have their troops that they see on a regular basis, the Girl Scouts in their city — but they really, there are Girl Scouts all over the world that they get to be involved with," Carl said. "So no matter where they go, they will always have a support system, whether they stay here in St. Joseph or whether they go to another country."
Senior Girl Scout Joslyn Walton has been in the Girl Scouts for nine years. One reason she keeps coming back, she said, is the connections she's made and the work they've done for the community.
"I first started when I was six, and I just thought it was really cool, because all my friends were joining and I heard about all the fun things that we could do when we get older. And so I just joined, and I kind of stuck with it because I realized what we're doing for the world is so cool and it helps a lot, and it just builds a better person in me," Walton said.
Karli O'Donnell is a senior in the Girl Scouts and said she likes World Thinking Day because it allows for girls to learn and have fun.
"You know, it's a great day. You come in, meet New Girl Scouts and the new sisters, and you learn about new countries at the same time, and new things that you didn't know about them," O'Donnell said.
World Thinking Day is February 22 every year, which is the birth dates of Girl Scout founder Olave Baden-Powell and Boy Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell.