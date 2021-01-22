Girl Scout cookie sales for Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri have kicked off.
“We are about 200 girls behind where we were last year,” said Gina Garvin, Northwest Missouri chief brand and marketing officer for Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri. “Currently we have 288 girls out there going strong in St. Joseph.”
Earlier this fall, troops still were able to meet up in public locations, but now with the cold the majority of activities are carried out online.
“Some of the girls fell behind with a lot of screen time between our virtual activities and online learning with school,” Garvin said. “Our volunteers are incredible and our church leaders are doing everything they can to keep the girls engaged.”
COVID-19 has limited where sale booths can be placed this year along with different ways to purchase and deliver cookies.
“Walmart is one of the places we did sign a national contract,” Garvin said. “We hope we can start working with our local Walmart CEO at the end of January.”
If a business owner is interested in hosting a booth or knows of an open community location, he or she can email ginagarvin@gsksmo.org or go online to gsksmo.org/cookies.
"The proceeds will stay local and help the council," Garvin said. "The girls will also use the proceeds to make a difference by doing a drive for the animal shelter, buy supplies for domestic violence organizations or a local pantry."
This year there will be three different options for purchasing cookies: a direct shipment from a Girl Scout cookie link, delivering to your door by a troop or direct shipment to your home. Payments can be contactless and so can drop off.
“This program goes all the way through March 7, so there is plenty of time left,” Garvin said. “If you missed your Girl Scout, we can help you make that connection.”