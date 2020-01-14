Exemplary students displayed their imaginations at the Gifted, Academically Talented Education midyear showcase, which took place at Carden Park Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the participants was Asav Gupta, a sixth-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School. He created a computer game that allows the person to become the controller, by placing an electrical device on one of their fingers, and then touching any body part to a pad he also built.
“It’s a Scratch game where you basically take different coding blocks and you can hook them together to make a game,” Asav Gupta said. “It looked pretty cool, and I thought it was fun.”
Asav Gupta’s older brother Ansh Gupta received a perfect score on the ACT in 2019. He’s a senior at Central High School, and he talked to students during the GATE event on how he obtained a perfect score.
“A lot of practice tests. The ACT is a lot about what you have learned in school,” Ansh Gupta said. “Pace yourself.”
Another project submitted at the showcase came from Max Grable, who is in sixth grade at Pickett Elementary School. He created “Clean Kicks,” which are shoes that can wash and dry the floor.
A pump allows him to suck up water into a hose on the toe of his shoe. Once full, he then sprays the floor, scrubs it with a pad connected to the bottom of one shoe, and dries it with a sponge attached his second shoe.
“I came up with it because it’s probably too hard for older people to bend over and clean their floors,” Grable said.
The St. Joseph School District evaluated GATE last year in an attempt to make the program more inclusive. There is a universal screening for students in the second grade.