The St. Joseph Museums held their monthly American Girl Doll Club event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Historic Wyeth Tootle Mansion.
The American Girl Doll Club is welcome to the public to sign up and bring their kids out. At the meetings, the children discuss one or two American Girl Dolls in particular. They talk about their book and their story and learn about different parts of history, all while making crafts that go along with the lessons they discuss.
Programming and Events Manager Sara Parks took over planning the event in September. She said she liked hosting it because she enjoyed watching the kids learn and have fun.
“I think it’s really important because I like to share stories and history and the dolls,” Parks said. “We’ve also got a few other clubs that kind of use that and teach that to the children in fun, engaging ways. You know, most of your brain development happens before you’re age of like three, so we try to spark all that creativity and love of learning for as long as possible.”
For this week, the kids learned about Cécile Rey and Marie-Grace Gardner. The pair were young girls in New Orleans during the 1853 Yellow Fever Epidemic. The story talks about the two girls who attend a Mardi Gras ball. To tie in with the theme of the story, the people who attended were dressed up, got to create masks and crowns and got to eat a Mardi Gras speciality, King Cake.
Dee Kinder is a member of the Program Committee for the St. Joseph Museums and attended the event with her granddaughter. Kinder said that she liked attending because she learned new things but also because of the message that was left behind.
“It’s very empowering of women,” Kinder said. “All of the stories kind of show that women, even children, young girls, can do things that affect their community. They all go through some sort of hardships, but then they learn to cope.”
Nine-year-old Alyana Aleman visited the club for the first time this past weekend and said she plans to come back with her friends.
“It’s really cool and I made my own mask,” Aleman said. “I like that we get to do a lot of crafts. She said we were gonna have a snack. I wanna share the fun with other people.”
More information regarding the American Girl Doll Club can be found online at https://www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.