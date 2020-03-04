Geneo's Pizza and Pub patrons had reason to be happy Wednesday.
The popular Downtown restaurant, located at 809 Francis St., reopened after being closed for three weeks due to extensive damage from a leaky dishwasher.
Melissa Palmer, co-owner of Geneo's along with her husband, David, said they're happy to be open again. She was bored being home for three weeks and missed her customers, she said.
“We're ready to be back open to see all of our loyal customers," she said.
At 11 a.m. sharp, a line formed at the counter Wednesday, with regulars and longtime patrons ordering lunch. They stood on a shiny new wooden floor that replaced the old one that was damaged from the water. The water caused about $110,000 in damage, Palmer said.
“Our dishwasher had a leak in a little hose, a very little, itty-bitty leak and then it just caused a lot of damage. It happened over a weekend when we were gone,” she said.
The establishment now has new floors in front and back rooms, Palmer added.
Beery Johnson, Benton High School principal and a longtime Geneo's patron, said he has been a regular for more than three years.
“I started coming here when I worked Downtown,” Johnson said.
Business hours are from 11 am to 8:30 p.m.