To be a member of the faculty at Missouri Western State University at this time is to be living a nightmare from which there is no awakening.
Such is the devastating conclusion of Dr. Elise Hepworth, president of the campus Faculty Senate, who also serves as professor and director of choral activities and music education.
"I have seen the grief in all levels, in all areas. I don't know if that gives folks comfort to know that this has just been a terribly painful process. It has to be done to preserve our very institution, our beloved school," Hepworth said.
Hepworth has been running on fumes of late, engaging in dozens of hours of conversations with the administration of University President Matt Wilson and Dr. Doug Davenport, Missouri Western provost. Vowing to save everything she can from the gathering storm, Hepworth believes that her work — compiled in a Faculty Senate feedback report due at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday — would make a difference.
The difference is to be measured in single digits. Maybe a single one of her honored colleagues, otherwise certain to be shown the door, would get to stay after all. Maybe a handful students would get to graduate without having to "teach out" via other institutions. That is all. The ax is coming.
From the perspective of someone who cares about the university, the situation is almost a worst-case scenario. As he has previously, Davenport acknowledged on Wednesday that about one-third of all faculty, who number at about 210, will be out of job at some point within the next two years.
"The sense of outrage is understandable, because in large part people don't understand the financial system," he said. "This is not new. And I know there are some people who think that somehow this is related to the COVID-19 crisis. It absolutely is not. It's only made worse by that circumstance. This predates it. For the past year, we have been trying to address our financial challenges."
When the dust clears, half of Western's academic programs will be gone. For the most part, certain areas of academic interest will not be eliminated entirely. For example, the biology program currently has a number of majors and academic concentrations. Up til now, a student might declare a biology major and an art minor, so they can illustrate the scientific concepts they learn. Within the biology major, they can adopt a concentration best suited to their particular envisioned field.
Rather than get rid of the biology program completely, Missouri Western will re-tool it so that there is one main biology track and limited options to diversify. It is the best option available, administrators say. Similarly, Hepworth's own music program would be slashed by 60 percent.
Davenport emphasized that he is troubled on a level beyond easy description by the decisions he is about to make, which will send cut proposals on to Wilson, and then the Jefferson City-appointed Missouri Western Board of Governors. On more than one occasion, he has walked on campus and come across people he feels desperately concerned for. Will that person lose their job? Will the other person leave school as the very last graduate in their program? It breaks his heart.
The math doesn't care for his feelings.
"I know that I'm making recommendations that will change the trajectory of many lives. And that weighs on me heavily," Davenport said. "And yet I can find no suitable alternative."
The campus needs $5 million to come out of the annual budget, and it needed that yesterday. Davenport and Hepworth agree, if something isn't done, Missouri Western will not survive. That can be avoided. It will be. It doesn't make it hurt any less. Only silver linings, fringing a mountain of loss, might.
"I will work to the very end," Hepworth said. "I will continue to serve."