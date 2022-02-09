Spending money on gas is never an enjoyable expense, especially when it seems prices are constantly on the rise.
Gas prices are at the highest they’ve been since 2014. Nationally, the current average is $3.47 per gallon, while a year ago it was $2.47. In St. Joseph, gas is currently priced at about $3.08, when in 2021 the average price was $2.15.
“It’s really hitting my pocket really good,” said Jefferson Bay, a St. Joseph resident. “I have several cars and teenage kids that drive, and it’s bad.”
Many components can play into increasing gas prices, but specific factors include supply and demand, trouble in overseas markets and winter weather.
While filling up his gas tank at Cenex gas station, Jay Smith, another community resident, said he is not happy about the cost.
“Yeah, it’s ridiculous,” Smith said. “I’m definitely not going as many places as I need to be.”
The state of Missouri is about 5 cents under the national average, according to AAA. Nationally, gas is almost a dollar more expensive in 2022 than in 2021.
“I’ve been living long enough to see them go up and down,” Bay said. “It goes up and down. I mean, I haven’t seen it higher than this before, but it’s been a while since I’ve seen it this high.”
Crude oil prices rose 15% in January due in part to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the second-largest producer of oil in the world and Ukraine specializes in energy distribution.
According to the data from AAA, the most expensive states per gallon are California ($4.68), Washington ($3.95) and Oregon ($3.94). Mississippi ($3.13) and Oklahoma and Arkansas (both $3.14) have the lowest gas prices.
While prices may feel high in St. Joseph, Missouri ranks just behind those three lowest states at about $3.15.
