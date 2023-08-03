The adage “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” will ring true this weekend as sellers take advantage of no-cost garage sale permits.
The first weekend in August marks Free Garage Sale Permit weekend, where those looking to set up shop in their yard don’t have to pay the $5 permit fee.
As training camp continues this weekend, along with the Missouri Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday ahead of school starting back up, some areas could see more buzz than usual.
Even if a resident is just looking to make — or save — a few bucks, every dollar counts, said Judy Hovey, associate director of finance and revenue for St. Joseph.
“Every dollar is important for citizens to save at this point with the inflation rate,” Hovey said. “It’s important for them to use every benefit they can and take advantage of the tax-free weekend.”
While the city doesn’t disclose numbers regarding garage sale vendor fees, they do anticipate a heavy uptick in sales all across the city.
“It will be a positive,” Hovey said. “It’s going to be a little bit hectic in certain areas for traffic and people have to be careful there, especially in neighborhoods where they don’t see as much traffic.”
On any other weekend, someone looking to host a sale would have to get approved for a permit. These are good for a handful of days only.
“To get a vendor’s license, you have to apply down in the licensing and permitting division (in City Hall),” Hovey said. “They also have to have a state sales tax I.D. This weekend is free, but they’re still pulling the permits. They’re good for four consecutive days.”
