Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway

Mike Parson (left) and Nicole Galloway

 By Lucas Geisler

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is gaining momentum in her bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike Parson.

In addition to a recent poll showing the Democrat in a statistical dead heat with the Republican governor, recent campaign finance numbers show Galloway is also gaining ground with fundraising.

In the second quarter of this year, Galloway outraised Parson by a ratio of more than 2 to 1. Records show the auditor raised an impressive $1.1 million from April through June. Meantime, Parson only raised $481,000.

The incumbent governor did have a slight advantage in terms of the total amount of cash-on-hand at the end of the reporting cycle. Parson showed a war chest of $1,548,000, with Galloway close behind at $1,522,000.

Down the ballot, incumbent lieutenant governor Mike Kehoe is holding on to a significant cash advantage over his likely Democratic rival Alissia Canady. Kehoe raised $144,600 last quarter, with a total of $360,000 in the bank. Canady raised $45,000 and has $34,000 in her cash reserves.

In the race for attorney general, current AG Eric Schmitt has a sizable fundraising advantage over Democrat front runner Rich Finneran. While Schmitt raised close to $91,000 last quarter compared to Finneran’s net take of $78,000, Schmitt maintains an advantage in overall cash on hand: $644,000 to Finneran’s $79,000.

Democrat candidate for Treasurer Vicki Lorenz Englund raised slightly more money than Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick. According to a review of campaign documents from the Missouri Ethics Commission, Englund raised close to $31,000 last quarter while Fitzpatrick hauled in $27,000. Despite this, Fitzpatrick is holding on to a comfortable cash lead: $260,000 compared to Englund’s $17,000.

In the race for secretary of state, Democrat Yinka Faleti also outraised her Republican rival, incumbent John “Jay” Ashcroft. Faleti brought in $154,000 last quarter while Ashcroft only raised $20,000. Despite that gap, Ashcroft continues to have an advantage in overall campaign dollars. The Republican showed $323,000 in his campaign coffers while Faleti reported $182,000 in cash-on-hand.

Ashcroft is the only statewide candidate that is running for an office he was elected to. Parson, Kehoe, Fitzpatrick and Schmitt are running for a seat that they were appointed to, or assumed in the case of Parson.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.