The future use of the building that formerly housed Fire Station 9 is still unknown.
Earlier this week, the St. Joseph City Council rejected the request for proposal in the amount of $50,000 for the property located at 2217 Fredrick Ave.
The proposal failed in 6-to-3 vote against the sale, due to the potential use by the interested buyer.
“The person who offered us $50,000 was going to use it to detail cars from his business was what he said, is what I recall,” Mayor Bill McMurray, said.
Currently, the building is being leased to Habitat for Humanity, which is using it for storage and pays for the upkeep as well.
One train of thought from the council is to keep the property under city ownership instead of selling to a private business.
“I was not initially in favor, but as more was explained to me about the ongoing possibility of operational costs to keep the building then I decided to go ahead, reluctantly, to sponsor the bill to sell old fire station number 9,” Russell Moore, District 5 councilman, said.
Moore, a former battalion chief who worked in the building for many years, also had the idea of keeping the property in case the city were to ever need to put the building back in service. However, he said that most likely would not be the case.
The general consensus from council is to put the building into the private sector, if it was able to generate more revenue for the city.
There is an amendment to the General Fund, Fire Administration Program budget and the Capital Projects Fund to utilize any funds collected from selling the property for future capital improvements for the fire department.
The building will go back out for bids so a new potential buyer can be identified.