On a weekend in December, hundreds of people caught a show at the Missouri Theater for the first time since March.
While its seating was greatly reduced, Robidoux Resident Theatre wanted to get in one last event for the year.
“We need this as a gift to ourselves and as a gift to those come see it,” Carol Myers, director of RRT’s “It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical,” said.
While the event brought people out, questions about future bookings for the Missouri Theater remain unclear.
The theater is run by the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, which also operates buildings like the Civic Arena. Parks Director Chuck Kempf said it has been a challenging year for any venue that relies on live performances to generate revenue.
“It’s challenging from an operational standpoint, trying to just make things happen, trying to make sure that we can do some things. It’s frustrating and challenging from a health standpoint to make sure we’re keeping people healthy,” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, the theater has kept events to a minimum, hosting a livestream of a year-end dance recital by the Dance Arts Center, a virtual concert by a pared-down Saint Joseph Symphony and the RRT musical.
For each event, performers took precautions like masking up during their rehearsals and for some, while they were performing. When an audience was allowed for “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Musical,” they were automatically placed several seats apart by RRT’s ticketing system.
Kempf said these precautions were not taken lightly and not every event request gets the green light.
“There are some things that we reject because they’re just not going to work,” he said. “If (we get) a reasonable request, we’ll submit it to the health department and allow them to evaluate it. They will either say ‘It looks good’ or ‘It doesn’t look good.’”
Whether that protocol means more events at the Missouri Theater remains unclear. According to RRT’s schedule, it doesn’t have another show planned at the venue until October 2021 with “School of Rock: The Musical.” It will continue to perform shows at the Ruby Theater in the spring.
Other organizations like the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, which books performers from around the world for shows at the Missouri Theater, said tours are still on pause for the foreseeable future.
“Right now, professional artists aren’t touring. So even if we could try to do a show, we couldn’t get anybody to come,” Beth Sharp, executive director for PAA, said.
In the absence of events, PAA has resorted to a mixture of virtual events and outdoor concerts, like its “Arts on the Move” shows it held in October, where it booked local artists for neighborhood shows.
“Even during that time, we ended up having to change out some of the artists that we had booked just because they had fears of the COVID or getting that or they had to quarantine or something,” Sharp said.
The same kind of caution is keeping the symphony from returning to the Missouri Theater. It has older members in its group, as well as its audience. While it enjoyed its virtual shows, it’s not ready to perform in front of a crowd.
As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Kempf sees the summer as a time when people are likely to start returning to performances, even if they’re outdoors. Indoor venues, he said, will likely have more of a task to convince people to attend again.
“We’d love to see this get back to normal, but I don’t think that’s going to happen ... at least through spring,” he said.
In the meantime, Kempf said the parks and health departments will continue to take shows on a case-by-case basis.
“We’ll continue watching what’s going on in the world. We’ll continue listening to the health experts. We’ll continue trying to make good, safe, intelligent decisions, but also try and allow people to do some normal activities,” he said.