Since March, attendance at funerals has been very limited to the point that some people waited to have them, but now they’re starting to get back to normal.
Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory has gone from private funerals, to a certain number of people based on square footage, to now offering more public funerals with social distancing in place. Todd Meierhoffer, president, said things are handled differently based on each funeral.
“Our staff wear masks for services and then families choose whether or not they want to require masks,” Meierhoffer said.
An advantage the funeral home has is the size of the facility that allows them to separate people into different rooms.
“For those people that want to take extra precautions, they can watch the service on a TV in another room,” Meierhoffer said.
The facility also offers outdoor funerals, which have increased in the past several months.
Another new addition the facility is bringing in to protect staff and members inside the building is the installation of UVC lighting placed in the air handlers to kill bacteria indoors.
“It’s the ultraviolet light that will help eliminate COVID, bacterias and molds,” Meierhoffer said.
There also will be a stand-alone ultraviolet light that can move from room to room to kill bacteria on surfaces.
Meierhoffer knows it’ll take time, but he wants to get back to normal to continue giving families the opportunity to be together.
“We understand how precious relationships are and nothing replaces the face-to-face and the human contact,” Meierhoffer said.
John Grisamore, owner of Simplify Cremations and Funerals, said he’s had numerous families approach him expressing their feelings about being able to gather again.
“They say we’re so happy that this happened after the major COVID lockdown so they could gather,” Grisamore said.
Grisamore also has seen more graveside ceremonies recently because it makes people more comfortable.
“It’s interesting when the pastor is by the graveside and he has to project his voice because people are standing so far away,” Grisamore said.
Another aspect that’s started to be used more is families making part of the funeral arrangements online versus in-person.
“We have the ability to do online arrangements, which cuts down on the time you’d be making arrangements and the contact with someone that has been a plus for many people during COVID,” Grisamore said.
Grisamore said the funeral home is more cautious with capacity than in the past, but it’s still been hard to limit the amount of people grieving.
“It’s a little hard when people are coming for a funeral and they don’t expect to say, 'Here’s the velvet rope because you already have so many people in there and you have to wait,'” Grisamore said.
There’s still a variety of unknowns the funeral homes are facing, but they expect to keep current protocols in place for good in order to provide the safest environment possible and bring comfort to families mourning loved ones.