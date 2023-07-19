Local curling club seeking newcomers
The St. Joe Curling Club is in search of new members, offering a break from the summer heat and a sport unconventional for most, known as chess on ice.

Britt Johnson, who founded the club in 2010 amid the 21st Winter Olympic Games held in Vancouver, Canada, said he considers curling to be a sport easy enough to pick up, but exceptionally difficult to master. The ice can also be unforgiving for those who experience a loss of balance. The appearance of the game during the Olympics is deceptively calm and collected, when in fact it involves complex skills of communication, strategy and balance.

