Livingston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday to assist the Linn County Sheriff's Office in a vehicle pursuit driven by a reportedly extremely violent and dangerous felon.
The subject was wanted by Linn County and federal authorities and is allegedly a person of interest in a recent armed robbery.
According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, during the pursuit near Wheeling, Missouri, the suspect went north of U.S. Highway 36 and nearly struck a Livingston County Sheriff vehicle head-on.
The suspect then started traveling west on U.S. 36 when Livingston County Deputy John Stafford was able to successfully use spike strips that caught the right front tire of the red Chevrolet pickup.
More spike strips were laid out, however the suspect crossed over into on-coming traffic and continued driving the wrong way.
According to the Livingston Sheriff's Office, the suspect reportedly drove at speeds upward of 100 mph.
The chase ended around 3:55 p.m. in the south end of Marshall, Missouri, on U.S. Highway 65 and the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect's vehicle lost at least two tires in the chase.
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox discovered methamphetamine scattered on the driver's seat and interior of the suspect's pickup.
The release also noted that law enforcement officials saw the suspect throwing items from the vehicle during the pursuit. At least one of the items was recovered by a fire marshal investigator on U.S. 65 south of Chillicothe, Missouri.
The suspect will be held by the Linn County Sheriff's Office until further notice.