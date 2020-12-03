Nestlé Purina PetCare Company presented a $30,000 donation to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St Joseph, Inc. Thursday afternoon.
Friends of the Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization that works with the City of St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue to boost animal adoption and redemption rates while minimizing the number of euthanized animals. The organization is looking to fundraise $1.5 million to renovate an existing building to become the new animal shelter.
“Nestlé Purina was our first major donor to kick-start this campaign back in 2016 and we are thrilled that they have chosen to support our new animal shelter campaign once again,” said Friends of the Animal Shelter President Whitney Zoghby.
The current building is in need of improvements such as an updated HVAC, ventilation and animal housing layout and capacity.