The Friends of the Animal Shelter are showing their Kansas City Chiefs support by raffling off an autographed box of Mahomes Crunch between now and the Super Bowl.
The money raised from the raffle will go towards the continued effort to raise funds for the new animal shelter in St. Joseph.
Kappy Hodges, co-chair of the capital campaign for Friends of the Animal Shelter, said they're thankful for the donors gifting them the autograph.
"This is a chance to get priceless memorabilia, really Chiefs and Super Bowl memorabilia, with just a $50 donation to a great cause," Hodges said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for someone to win, whether they're here in the area or across the country."
Raffle tickets are $50 each and it will end on Super Bowl Sunday at noon. To buy a raffle ticket, go to petforyou.com/raffle.