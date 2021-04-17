Friends of the Animal Shelter held their Annual Run/Walk 5K called Walk for the Paws.
This event brought out hundreds of people on Saturday morning, where participants took off from just outside Bode Ice Arena. This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year, and the group surpassed their goal of $10,000 before the race started.
There were many winners and even more dogs. Julee Danner placed first for women, and third overall. It was also her birthday and running exactly how she wanted to spend it.
"[Running] is a break from everything. I work full time and have kids so this is just my time," she said, and the excitement for the day just got started with her win. "We’re going to go shopping then my son plays baseball and has a double hitter and my daughter plays volleyball and she’s got a double hitter so it’s gonna be lots of sports."
Jason Swofford got first place overall. He said he has been running his whole life, and his goal is just to pay attention to his personal time.
"It was good it was a nice morning to run. Good turn out, good weather. It was a nice race. I wasn’t expecting a super good time but I was pleased with it," he said.
Swofford has run marathons and found that it helps with the shorter distance.
Chris Barnes and his sons, Cole and Morgan, were excited about how they did in the race and had a blast doing it. All three of them placed at the top of their age bracket and Chris placed second overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.