A refrain that’s often said when a friend or family member dies is that they would give the shirt off their back for anyone. For bar owner Jason Vannaman, it was something he did in real life.
“One of our regulars that comes in here ... his son lives in Colorado and he’s like [mimics pointing to Vannaman] ‘I want a hoodie like that.’ Jason literally took the hoodie off and gave it to (him),” Brittney Johnson, a bartender at the First and Last Chance Tavern, said.
On Jan. 12, Vannaman, the owner-operator of the First and Last Chance, died at age 46. On Saturday, Feb. 1, his friends and family will gather to honor the man they remember as generous person with a million-dollar smile and a loving spirit. The remembrance will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Elwood (Kansas) Community Center, 501 N. Ninth St.
“He was one of those people that when he says he cares about you, he genuinely does,” Nakita Cowden, a friend of Vannaman’s, said.
A graduate of Benton High School, Vannaman served in the Air Force Air National Guard, operating in various capacities, including as the superintendent of nursing services with the 139th Medical Group and helping with emergency response training and flood assistance.
His friends and family said he served with pride for his country and a sense of duty to help others, which showed in his other ventures.
“He was proud of his work at Seaman & Schuske (Metal Works Company). He was proud of the fact that he was able to start his own business. Those are things that all fathers don’t get to say about their sons,” John Vannaman, Jason’s father, said.
In a video posted on the United States Air Force site in 2011, he spoke of his commitment to help others and to give back like others did for him as he was overseeing flooding in St. Joseph.
“In 19-and-a-half years, the Air Guard has done a lot for me, so I try to pay them back as much as I can,” he said.
Located on the corner of Garfield and South 19th streets, the First and Last Chance Tavern served as Vannaman’s home base for the past several years, after he took it over from a previous owner. Its walls are decorated with pieces of his personality, including bowling trophies, posters of his idols like Chuck Berry and Harry Truman and bumper stickers with crude jokes.
At the bar, Johnson, Cowden and Rachel Edwards, a longtime friend and former bartender at the bar, sit and talk about the upcoming benefit event. Johnson is wearing a shirt that she said sums up Vannaman’s attitude towards most things, reading “I Do What I Want.”
“That was his thing. He did exactly what he wanted to do,” she said.
The group will be adding a new shirt to their wardrobe, one memorializing Vannaman reading “Please Continue” on the front and “Riding With Angels, Jason M. Vannaman, 1973-2020” on the back. It is on sale to the public, with all proceeds going to Vannaman’s family, including his daughters Haley and Katie Vannaman.
“Haley’s older, but Katie was at this point in his life, that was his main focus. And it’s just a small contribution to what we could do to help him. And it’s never going to be enough, but (we want) to be involved and let (Katie) know how much we love her because we know how much her dad loved her,” Johnson said.
The memorial will include games, a silent auction that will benefit Vannaman’s family and a covered-dish meal and drinks. The organizers expect lots of talk about Vannaman’s glory years, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on bike runs, dealing with unruly customers and jokingly razzing his co-workers. In a way, it will be like a family gathering because Vannaman made everyone he knew feel included, his friends said.
“It’s been kind of rough, but here we are. We are a family. These are not friends, these are my sisters, and Jason played a big part of that. He made sure we all loved each other,” Edwards said.
The event’s organizers hope it will be a celebration of life that Vannaman would want.
“Jason’s the kind of person, he wouldn’t want us to sit there in a room full of people and just cry. He’d want us to do a Honey Turkey shot and laugh ...,” Bowden said.
The celebration of life is open to the public. To order a shirt, call the bar at 816-901-9971. Helmet and car decals also are available.