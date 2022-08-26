top story Friday night lights are back News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday night football officially kicks off tonight. Here's a look at some of our city and area teams' scores at halftime.Central leads Ruskin 42-14.Benton is up 49-6 against Northeast KC.LeBlond leads Pattonsburg 40-24.Lafayette trails Center 54-0.Mid-Buchanan leads 42-8 at Princeton with Newtown-Harris.Savannah trails California 22-21.East Buchanan leads 48-0 against South Harrison.St. Joseph Christian vs. Stanberry was postponed due to technical issues with field lighting.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and watch News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for all the details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Benton Sport Night Northeast News-press Now Update Central Buchanan Second Quarter Savannah Team Halftime City Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Downtown art studio hosts ribbon-cutting Public Safety One taken to hospital after lunchtime accident on Belt Highway Education Griffons flock to campus for new school year Music Dueling pianos show comes to St. Joseph on Saturday More Local News → Local Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.