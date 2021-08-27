Friday night football kicks off

Friday night lights is back. Here's a look at some of our city and area team scores at halftime.
Central trails behind Fort Osage 31-13.
Benton is down 26-0 against Lincoln Prep.
Mid-Buchanan takes the lead over Princeton 42-0.
LeBlond is up 46-12 against Pattonsburg.
Northland Christian leads against St. Joseph Christian 22-12.
Additionally, St. Joseph Christian is hosting Northland Christian tonight. Savannah traveled to Excelsior Springs, and East Buchanan traveled to South Harrison for their respective first games of the season.
