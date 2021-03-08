After a break of nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, InterServ is planning to hold an event this Friday for kids at its community center, located on King Hill Avenue.
The reopening of the facility will not be done all at once, and guests still will be required to wear masks.
“It’s measured – it’s over a period of time,” Randy Sharp, the director of operations at InterServ, said. “We got a grant and we bought a lot of Plexiglass and things like that. We’ve got sanitizer, we've got masks. We've been able to get most of our staff vaccinated.”
Besides the safety precautions they are taking, the decision to hold the event was made because of dropping COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and the fact that kids haven’t had many social interactions in the past year.
Friday Fun Night will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 12. InterServ also has incorporated its 21st Century Community Learning Center to set up activities in the gym.
“If they’re not careful, they may learn something,” Sharp said. “We want to change Friday night's experience, to make it better so that there is more activity.”
InterServ began offering space for virtual academy students this school year. About 25 kids currently meet in the gymnasium and log in on computers to complete their assignments.
Jillian Haynes is the program director of the learning center. She’s provided feedback to the school district on the virtual academy since she’s helped students through programming.
“The virtual school has been incredibly successful,” Sharp said. “If the school district offers the opportunity to do virtual school and some kids want to do it, we're going to try to make that possible.”
Besides helping with education and hosting youth programs, InterServ also provides hundreds of meals on a weekly basis through delivery drivers.
Meals on Wheels also changed to keep their clientele safe. InterServ then shared what they learned with others in the region.
To find out more about Friday Fun Night, contact InterServ at 816-238-4511.