Special Olympics held a small fundraiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mitchell Ave at the Bartlett Park intersection.
It was Polar Plunge day, which is a day when participants jump in to freezing water to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Instead of jumping in water, some volunteers stood in the streets for hours in hopes to raise some money for the cause.
Special Olympics Coach Kathy Grossman said that the event went extremely well.
“We’ve been very blessed to have so much traffic out today," Grossman said. "I think people are ready to get out after it being so cold and all the snow and ice and stuff we’ve had, and we appreciate their support. They stop by, they give you a nickel, they give you a dime, they give you a 50 dollar bill, which we appreciate every single penny we get. It all goes to help the athletes compete in their state competition.”
LeBlond Freshman Anna Mary Ehlert was one of the several volunteers and she said that she was happy to help out.
"Just seeing people want to give to the cause has been so good," Ehlert said. "It's a great service opportunity and I'd love to do whatever I can to help."
The fundraiser brought in $1,604 for the organization. All the proceeds will go to the athletes to sponsor them as they get ready to compete.