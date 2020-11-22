As the holidays get closer, the giving spirit continues to grow, and several are taking advantage of it.
The Young Women’s Christian Association and Unique Creations teamed up this weekend to offer free haircuts to those in need. They were set up for a few hours at the YWCA building and had food available to those who came out.
YWCA’s Children’s Program Coordinator Carmen Lankford said this is a great opportunity and she loves seeing it happen.
“We love when they come and do this,” Lankford said. “It makes the ladies feel so wonderful. We’ve already got ladies out here bragging about their hair.”
The two have held this event for a few years and plan to continue doing so.
Lanford said that it’s important to come out because it benefits both the community and the business.
“It gives [the businesses] the opportunity for them to come in and give back,” Lanford said.
Co-owner of Unique Creations Adam Meisinger said that he encourages other businesses to try to help out those in need too.
“It's all about the community, so we like to give back to the community whenever we can. You know it just kind of tugs on the 'feel goods,'” Meisinger said. “If everybody can come together and keep the community together, it's a great place."
For those who are interested in helping the YWCA, they’re encouraged to reach out and see what they can do.