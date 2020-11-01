The Kiwanis Club is offering its annual TAKE Defense class in a virtual format this year. The free event will be held via Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
To register, people can go to takedefense.org/event/st-joseph.
T.A.K.E. Defense Training provides girls and women of all ages with unique reality-based, self-defense training. Participants will receive awareness education and practical application of the skills demonstrated and learned in the session. The session will also cover internet safety, community safety, home safety, safe travel and more.
“We are really excited to continue our partnership with the Ali Kemp Foundation and the YWCA to bring St. Joseph another year of TAKE Defense. We hope this class continues to empower women and help them feel a sense of confidence and safety. Kiwanis is proud to continue offering this class, even in a virtual format,” said Meaghan Simpson, Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph president.
All funds raised through sponsorships and T-shirt sales benefit YWCA of St. Joseph, the Ali Kemp Foundation and Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph. To purchase a TAKE Defense event T-shirt, visit stores.inksoft.com/kiwanis_take_defense/shop/home.