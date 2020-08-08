Cars lined up Saturday morning to receive free backpacks from Patterson Legal Group.
Around 100 total backpacks were handed out, and the majority of them were handed out in the first 20 minutes as Gary and Tyler Patterson — both lawyers with Patterson Legal — said cars were lined up around the building.
"There's a lot going on now with record high unemployment, and people are really struggling right now," Tyler Patterson said. "With kids heading back to school, they need school supplies, and it's really not affordable for a lot of people right now."
This was the first year Patterson Legal has done this, but after the big turnout and positive reception for the public, they are planning on make it an annual event.
"Life is crazy right now for everybody, and people are going back to school in person and online. But everybody needs help right now, so we're just glad that we're able to do something small but that helps a few families," Tyler Patterson said.
Gary Patterson said it meant a lot to see the joyous look on the faces and the excitement they had to get a new backpack and get ready to go back to school.
It's just kind of amazing to see the smiles on all the children's faces as they come pick up their backpacks," Gary Patterson said. "We have been delighted to be able to do this for the for the St. Joe community and appreciate all the support that they've given us."
Gary Patterson said along with the backpack handout, which is being planned as an annual event, they are looking at options of doing other community events.