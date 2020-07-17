Three women from St. Joseph and one woman from Union Star, Missouri were killed in a crash involving a two-year-old in Andrew County Thursday.
Kimberly Walker, Sharry Dawn, Twila Obanion, and Darlene Obanion were killed yesterday when their vehicle traveled off U.S. Highway 169 around 4 p.m. The vehicle went airborne and overturned several times.
The driver and three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Dawn, Walker and Twila were pronounced dead at the scene, while Darlene was taken to Mosaic Life Care via ems, but was also pronounced dead later.
The two-year-old boy is not listed as having any injuries.