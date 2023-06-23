Gabe Edgar

Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks about post-pandemic relief funding on Tuesday at the Noyes Administration Building of the St. Joseph School District. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Local educators are keenly aware tens of millions of dollars of federal aid awarded since 2020 won't last forever, and are prepared for that, Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.

The Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund has, to date, allocated $25.59 million to the St. Joseph School District, in three rounds. The initial round, in 2020, aimed to help cope with the virus outbreak and provide urgently needed financial aid as the national economy shut down. The second, authorized in the final days of the President Donald Trump administration, continued that effort while also funding efforts not necessarily related to the virus.

