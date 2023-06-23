Local educators are keenly aware tens of millions of dollars of federal aid awarded since 2020 won't last forever, and are prepared for that, Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
The Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund has, to date, allocated $25.59 million to the St. Joseph School District, in three rounds. The initial round, in 2020, aimed to help cope with the virus outbreak and provide urgently needed financial aid as the national economy shut down. The second, authorized in the final days of the President Donald Trump administration, continued that effort while also funding efforts not necessarily related to the virus.
The third and largest by far, signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. It is meant less to help with virus response and more to build local institutions for a post-pandemic future.
"It's a lot easier from our standpoint than it is for a lot of other school districts to justify what has happened, because we've spent a lot of it on air conditioning, which was needed, right? In the high schools," Edgar said. "And so, I don't know how you can be more transparent in that."
Partnering with Schneider Electric, the district has re-done climate control completely in Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools, budgeting more than $30 million overall to do so. These projects would not have been possible without federal aid, Edgar said, and the key factor is, they are one-shot efforts. The money has been received and spent, and now there is no recurring cost, aside from maintenance of the new systems.
Aiming to avoid any future imbalance, the district decided not to invest any post-pandemic money in the salary schedule, and so all increases to employee compensation have been paid for by local taxpayers. That is because, starting with FY 2026, which begins on July 1, 2025, the federal money if used toward that end would've been ineligible for use. The district would then have to choose between cutting salaries, cutting positions or making cuts elsewhere. The current plan avoided that.
"We have been very careful ... about how we spent those dollars," Edgar said. "Because we did not want them all tied up in the salary schedule, which would be a recurring cost. Which, in turn, in 2026-2027, we wouldn't be able to afford."
