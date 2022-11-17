As part of National Adoption Awareness Month, local agencies are working to spread awareness for the need of foster families in Buchanan County.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, more than 700 children were adopted from foster care in Missouri just last year.
There are currently 67 children in Buchanan County who are in foster care, with 14 of these foster children having a permanency goal of adoption. Of those 14, nine do not have an adoptive family identified yet.
Linda Meyer, the 5th Circuit juvenile officer, said in smaller areas, the adoption rate is still a growing concern as many children wait to find a home.
“We’ve seen an influx in the number of kids that are beyond the infant age that have come into foster care through no fault of their own,” she said. “They’ve been subject to either abuse or neglect, so when they enter the foster care system, we want to make sure they have a stable place to go. Unfortunately, we don’t have sufficient resources right now to provide homes in our area.”
Experts say Buchanan County desperately needs more foster families, specifically for children with mental health and behavioral issues due to wanting to find a home rather than being in an institution.
“What happens long term is the longer these youth remain in the residential facilities, they really do become institutionalized," Meyer said. "And so that cycle becomes more difficult the more time passes that they stay in those settings rather than transitioning to a home setting.”
Nicole Lynch, a resource development manager at Cornerstones of Care, said she believes bringing awareness to the foster care system will play a key role in motivating more families to foster as many can be confused about the process.
“People are typically unsure where to start and so they just avoid the entire process,” Lynch said. “In some cases, once they do start sometimes, they’re not sure they want to go through all of those requirements.”
Lynch said fostering may not be the ideal process for some, but it is something to consider as it can positively impact both the child and adoptive family.
“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but it’s totally worth it,” she said. “The highlight of many of our jobs here is going to the court hearing once the adoption goes through and seeing the joy on the families' faces. It is really something special.”
