Foster children in need of homes in Buchanan County

Buchanan County has seen a steady increase over the past couple of years in the number of foster children who are in need of a home.
There are currently 105 children in Buchanan in the foster care system being cared for by the state. This overall increase is not only within the county, but it has become a statewide and national issue as well.
“The child is the victim here, it’s not through any fault of their own," said Denise Cross, Cornerstones of Care CEO. "They were not being able to stay safely in their home.”
Foster homes are commonly a temporary place for children to heal because they are unable to live with their biological families. Chelsea Howlett, executive director of The Noyes Home, said there isn’t an average story for each family, as everybody has his or her own unique path that they have in life and sometimes it is met with problems.
In many cases, homes where foster children come from involve families who are working with their own trauma that they may have experienced as a child. They may struggle with meeting their daily needs or have mental health problems that haven’t been treated or addressed, and this is where foster homes become crucial and vital for the children in need.
“So that means we need people in the community to open up their homes and their hearts to help these children heal,” Cross said.
The ultimate goal is to not only keep the children safe but also to ensure the biological family has the help and guidance it needs to become secure and steady.
“We know it’s important that we stabilize the families, the family unit, in order for the children to return home,” Howlett said.
There are only 47 families in Buchanan County that are licensed to foster children. That number makes it difficult for children to stay within the community, close to their families and friends, which is always the goal.
According to Missouri law, people who are interested in becoming a foster parent must complete 27 hours of training, undergo a medical and criminal background check along with a home study. To obtain a license it can take 90 to 120 days once training begins.
The process may sound like a lot of work, but it does not compare to the assistance that can be provided to children in need of a loving home.
“We can’t do this work alone, we need community and we need individuals, we need everyone’s help,” Cross said.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent or to volunteer, visit Cornerstones of Care’s website, cornerstonesofcare.org, for more information.