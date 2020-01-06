ATCHISON, Kan. — Officials say that in light of "recent world events," Fort Leavenworth, a U.S. Army base that is part of the Leavenworth, Kansas, community, will have tighter security for an undefined period of time.
The City of Leavenworth announced the security change on Monday afternoon via a social media statement, citing officials at the base, the second-largest military installation in Kansas. No specific information has been released on the reasons for the increase or what conditions will change.
The announcement comes in the wake of increased tensions between the United States and Iran. The city government said it has been advised that those with business on the base should expect delays amid the increased security measures.
The base is host to several military police, intelligence, training and academic research activities, and is also the site of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, where males convicted of significant military law violations are housed.