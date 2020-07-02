Jessica Wilson wondered how her two small sons would remember this time of pandemic.
The former St. Joseph and Savannah, Missouri, resident decided to write and illustrate a colorful children's book titled “I Survived the 2020 Quarantine.”
“I hope 20 years from now they're reading this book to their children saying, 'I lived through this. This is in your history books,'” Wilson said. “Really, I hope this book becomes a memento or keepsake for families.”
This is actually Wilson's third children's book available on Amazon.
A business major, her day job is working in program management. She writes books in her off time.
“My boys,ages 3 and 5, inspired me we were reading story books every single night and we started making up our own stories, and I thought we could make our own book and I started down this journey in 2018.”
“I Survived the 2020 Quarantine” has memorable universal scenes that everyone dealt with during this pandemic, including school and job closings, wearing masks and doing home activities illustrated in a colorful, imaginative manner.
Wilson will hold a book signing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, inside the East Hill Shopping Center.