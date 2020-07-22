A former Plattsburg Special Road District official entered a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday for criminal theft.
Ava Langner, a former secretary and treasurer, could face up to 10 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement obtained by News-Press NOW, federal prosecutors agreed not to file any related charges.
"Ava Langner stole funds in excess of $5,000 owned by the PSRD by making improper and unauthorized payments to her personal business," the plea agreement reads. "As secretary/treasurer, Langner was responsible for the financial accounting functions and records of the PSRD."
The investigation into Langner began after an audit by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway following an anonymous tip. Galloway released a statement in a news release following the submission of the plea deal.
"When Ava Langner stole hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, she damaged more than the condition of the roads in Clinton County. She did serious harm to the trust that citizens put in their government," Galloway said in the release. "My office worked closely with the FBI to provide information vital to prosecuting this case, and I commend our law enforcement partners for obtaining this guilty plea."
In all, Galloway found that Langner "misappropriated" more than $286,000 in her tenure with the PSRD. According to the plea agreement, Langner worked for the PSRD from April 2011 to her termination in October of 2018.
"The credit card statements showed Langner spent more than $14,000 for travel and entertainment, including vendors such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Starlight Theatre, the Kansas City Royals, Silver Dollar City and Space Center Houston," Galloway said in July of 2019 after releasing the audit. "Langner also used $2,600 of district monies to pay her personal and company utility bills, as well as personal hotel costs."
In addition to the misuse of funds, authorities said Langner changed meeting minutes to make it seem that the PSRD had authorized increased expenditures to her business.
"Langner also falsified the district's published financial statements to conceal over $131,000 of payments to her company," Galloway said after the audit.