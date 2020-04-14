A former St. Joseph News-Press executive editor is continuing his efforts to keep the public informed as the Missouri Sunshine Coalition's first executive director.
Dennis Ellsworth led the St. Joseph newsroom for 18 years and saw the news outlet develop into a converged operation when TV stations joined the newspaper starting in 2012.
After his retirement in 2018, Ellsworth had a hard time sitting still.
"I really did benefit from the downtime but like a lot of journalists, I guess, I still want to contribute," he said. "And this was just a really good fit for my interest."
The Missouri Sunshine Coalition, a nonprofit group consisting of volunteers, advocates for open government and educates citizens about their rights. The Sunshine Law, passed and enacted in 1973, states that meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations of public governmental bodies are to be open to the public.
Ellsworth joined the organization earlier this year and is looking forward to growing it as well as marking the Sunshine Law's 50th anniversary.
"I'm a real optimist about the role of credible journalism going forward. It is absolutely necessary, now more than ever," he said. "The thing we're really missing is the idea of a place where everybody gets reliable news, kind of a town square. And if you're going to have a town square, then you need to have a mechanism to hold them accountable."