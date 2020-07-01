After some discussion about which bidder the city should choose, an ordinance will now be drafted to accept an offer to buy the old Fire Station No. 9 building on Frederick Avenue.
In April, an offer to buy the building for $50,000 was rejected by the City Council due to the proposed use of the property, which could have been used to detail cars.
Another request for proposals went out and four potential buyers responded. In a work session, the council was in favor of choosing the highest bidder, who offered $60,000.
Another bidder offered to pay more after the bids were revealed, which had some council members interested in no longer accepting the $60,000 offer.
On Wednesday, the council met to discuss the issues in a special meeting. The group voted on whether or not to close the meeting since it was regarding real estate transactions, but decided to leave the meeting open to the public.
Council Member Russell Moore made a motion to create an ordinance on the next agenda to accept the offer from the top bidder.
“There were three other offers and, as I understand it, one of them came in and wanted to provide a counteroffer after the bids were already opened and revealed and that is just not ethical,” Moore said.
Moore said it would not be fair for the original top bidder if they decided to accept the counteroffer from the new bidder.
“I don’t believe it’s ethical, it may be legal for them to do it because it was a request for proposal, not a request for bids, but still, it goes to the credibility of the council,” Moore said. “You can’t allow do-overs after the decision has been made.”
Several council members, including Brian Myers and Madison Davis, felt that they should consider accepting the newer offer.
“This was an opportunity for someone who didn’t think they were going to get rewarded the proposal to come back with what I think would have been a better offer for the city,” Myers said.
The council is expected to have a first reading on an item to accept the $60,000 bid at their July 13 meeting. It will then be voted on in two weeks and public comment will be allowed.
If the bidder decides they no longer want to purchase the building or if the council rejects the offer, the building could be up for bid again.
Moore said he believes the top bidder is interested in making the building into a law office.