The vacant Fire Station No. 9 building is still up for grabs after a potential buyer opted out of the sale.
Last month, the St. Joseph City Council was expected to see an item that would accept a bid for $60,000 from a buyer interested in making the building at Frederick Avenue and 22nd Street into a law. That offer was withdrawn and now the city is working with a real estate agent to find a new buyer.
Originally, there were multiple groups interested in purchasing the structure.
"There was four offers total: a law office, a microbrewery, the concept of a trolley being utilized at that location to take tourists and individuals in and around Downtown, and then the fourth concept was as a retail use but it was not identified by the prospective bidder," St. Joseph Director of Planning and Community Development Clint Thompson said.
The microbrewery option drew some attention from some members of the City Council last month, and a special meeting was held to consider that bid, even though it was't the highest offer initially.
"The uniqueness in that proposal was it fit into council's desire to somehow adaptively reuse that structure as a retail building along the Frederick corridor," Thompson said. "However, that offer was for one dollar."
Thomspon said the offer likely would have brought in more money for the city in the long run although it didn't pay the property's value up front.
"Council felt it was a serious offer to consider, but they thought the property had more value on the short term," Thompson said. "However, there was long-term benefit to the immediate area, but also to the city from a sales tax and a property tax component."
Some council members also felt that it would be unfair to consider a second offer from the brewery while the highest bidder already had been selected.
The real estate agent has valued the property at $74,500 and will open bids for a six-month period, although that entire time may not be needed.
Ultimately, the council will vote on which buyer, and potential use, the building will go toward.