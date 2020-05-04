ATCHISON, Kan. — A former player for the Ravens football team, who remained a student according to Benedictine College, died on Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas, of a respiratory episode thought to be associated with asthma.
Capt. Patrick Weishaar of the Atchison Fire Department said the student, identified by the college as Devyn Molett, had been reported between 3:30 and 4 a.m. May 3 to be suffering a medical emergency at his residence in Atchison. First responders entered the home and found Molett to be suffering from life-threatening symptoms and transported him from the scene by ambulance, before Molett died at some time Sunday morning.
Weishaar's information supplemented news from a spokesperson for Benedictine College that Molett is thought to have died of an asthma attack.
"It is with great sorrow that we must tell you of the passing of Benedictine College senior Devyn Molett," the college said in a social media posting. "Please keep Devyn and his family in your prayers."
Molett played for the Ravens in 2016 as a cornerback and hailed from Vianney High School of Kirkwood, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. According to the high school statistics website MaxPreps, as a wide receiver Molett attained a Show Me State ranking of No. 67 among the 2015 high school recruiting class and a national ranking of No. 3,280.