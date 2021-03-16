From church to school choirs to getting a vocal scholarship to college, Durell Anthony said singing is the one thing he has known consistently throughout his life.
“We all come into this world with gifts and natural inclinations to do things, and music has always been that for me,” Anthony said.
A 34-year-old, who hails from Atchison, Kansas, and now lives in San Diego, Anthony can now say he’s living out a dream in his musical career by competing on the NBC musical talent show "The Voice." It's a competition he tried out for for a number of years and didn’t think he would ever try again in 2021 if it wasn’t for the support of his wife, Kim.
“She persisted a little bit more and I decided to do it, and I’m glad I did,” Anthony said.
For his song choice during the blind auditions in which he received two "chair turns" from judges, Anthony chose Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit "What’s Going On," a tune he feels resonates well in 2021.
“To bring that song back in a time like this, a song that I love and a lot of people love, I thought it was appropriate and it worked to my favor,” Anthony said.
Anthony chose John Legend as his coach for "The Voice" and feels being able to work with the Grammy-winning musician throughout the competition means everything.
“He’s done it all,” Anthony said. “He’s an EGOT, I believe, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. To work with someone like him and to be there to sing for him in person and then to see his personality and how laid back and how chill and how humble he was and how complimentary he was of my singing, it was just incredible.”
Anthony next will move on to the knockout rounds on the show, where he will continue to compete through the entirety of the competition, and he will do so with the support of many from Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri where he comes from.
“It’s just a great feeling to know that people back home are enjoying what I’m doing and following the journey,” Anthony said.
"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC.
