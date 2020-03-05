Results, not revolution. Tom Vilsack says former Vice President Joe Biden offers the former without threatening the latter in his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Vilsack, the former U.S. secretary of agriculture, made the case for Biden Thursday night during a gathering of Democrats at Callison Labor Hall in St. Joseph.
His appearance comes in the days preceding Tuesday's presidential preference primary in Missouri.
A cabinet official during the Obama administration, Vilsack worked closely with Biden and said he offers a steady hand for the times ahead.
"I think the vice president did a great job Super Tuesday night when he explained the choice is between revolution and results," Vilsack said. "What Sen. (Bernie) Sanders is proposing is an upheaval at a time when I think there is a lot of uncertainty, people are not feeling as secure."
He added, "What they want are results that are going to make a difference in their lives. I think Joe Biden has a history of producing those results."
Vilsack, who served two terms as governor of Iowa, arrived alone at the hall on South 10th Street, having driven in from an earlier appearance Thursday in Kirksville, Missouri. He said the trip was shorter than one to a rally for Biden in Oklahoma last weekend.
To the local Democrats in attendance, he covered issues ranging from health care to climate change to immigration reform.
Vilsack touted Biden as a candidate capable of restoring the nation's status in the world, claiming President Trump has alienated many U.S. allies abroad.
"Who knows the world better?" the speaker said. "Joe has relationships. One on one, there is no more persuasive politician in America."
Asked about Biden's plan to expand his reach to young people, many of whom have gravitated to Sanders, the Vermont senator, Vilsack said climate change will be the key.
"The environmental issue does resonate," he said, explaining that Biden's plan also creates opportunities for rural America.
"I think he has a plan to move American agriculture into a leadership position with reference to issues involving climate, which will not only do right by the environment but, as importantly, create new income sources and opportunities for farmers," he said.
The former agriculture secretary said the plan recognizes "that you can sequester tremendous amounts of carbon in the land in rural places."
In advance of Tuesday's primary, Biden will speak at the World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City on Saturday.
Sanders plans a rally at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.