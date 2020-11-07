March isn’t really the time to be planning your Thanksgiving dinner, unless you own a grocery store. Few were thinking about how the pandemic would be impacting holiday dinner plans when COVID-19 caused widespread shutdowns, but Matt Heitman had an inkling.
“When COVID hit, we were ordering our Thanksgiving turkeys right then,” said Heitman, an owner of Green Hills stores in St. Joseph. “We’ve tried to adjust our orders to what we think are going to be smaller gatherings.”
Heitman isn’t alone in believing Americans might need Thanksgiving more than ever this year, but COVID-19 is forcing changes. That means turkeys in the range of 8 to 12 pounds to accommodate smaller, more intimate dinners that reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
The turkey industry already felt the impact of COVID-19 when restaurant closings hurt sales in the middle of the year.
“We’ve certainly seen some shifts in sales in some parts of the industry, particularly in food service products that would have gone to restaurants or sporting venues,” said Beth Breeding, vice president of communication and marketing for the National Turkey Federation. “We’ve seen an increase on the grocery store side because people are cooking more at home, but it’s not enough to offset the losses in food service.”
For farmers and processors, Thanksgiving is the equivalent of Christmas for a toy store. Missouri ranks as fifth in the nation for turkey production, with a total of 16.5 million birds produced a year. The economic impact reaches $521 million in the 6th Congressional District that encompasses north Missouri.
“Turkey products are popular through the year, but Thanksgiving is certainly when we’re the star of the table,” Breeding said.
She thinks some consumers still might buy bigger turkeys for leftovers or to share with neighbors. She said one concern is that many first-time Thanksgiving cooks might shy away from turkey because it seemed difficult when their grandmothers and mothers did it.
“We are anticipating there will be more first-time Thanksgiving chefs. We want you to know it’s not a daunting process,” Breeding said. “It can be done very easily and turn out great.”
Heitman said the other big change this year might be for customers who experienced shortages of various products in the spring.
“We think consumers might come out earlier this year,” he said.
Breeding said she thinks supplies will be ample for America’s Thanksgiving tables.
“Our supply chain is very dynamic,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly report showed turkeys in cold storage were down 5% from last month and down 4% from September 2019.
One thing that won’t change, according to Trina Clark of Clark’s Custom Meats, is that people will want to have some kind of celebration this year, even with COVID-19 precautions.
“I think families are really starting to treasure their time together after having so many events canceled,” she said. “I think people are really longing for that.”