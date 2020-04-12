The Jesuit missionary Pierre-Jean De Smet explored the Missouri River region with a bold soul and a Gospel fervor. On his way upriver in May 1838, he arrived at the doorstep of Joseph Robidoux and his Blacksnake Hills trading post.
His writings reflect a pleasant two hours spent with a son of the fur trader.
“He showed me a great deal of affection and kindness, and expressed a wish to build a little chapel there, if his father can manage to get some French families to come and settle near them,” De Smet wrote.
Within five years, the town of St. Joseph would be established and in the decades to come, the burgeoning city, with its holy moniker, became a community that embraced churches as essential to its character.
Skyline photographs of the city, in the early 20th century and now, feature prominently steeples and towers of the houses of worship.
Think of Twin Spires on South 10th Street, the glorious Gothic Revival structure designed by Edmund J. Eckel, the former Church of the Immaculate Conception, vintage 1910.
Think of the First Presbyterian Church, at North Seventh and Jules streets, its steeple towering over Downtown, its cornerstone reading 1909.
One block south, the Christ Episcopal Church, also with an Eckel lineage, another imposing steeple and with a deep patina over its cornerstone that cites its placement in 1877.
Among dozens of others, the churches of St. Joseph add not only to the faith of those who worship within but the overall aesthetic of the city.
“In one sense, churches reflect the values of the people, but they also offer something beautiful to the city, whether one is a believer of not,” Dr. Denis R. McNamara of Benedictine College said. “People love to walk through a beautiful city like Charleston (South Carolina), and suddenly a church building presents the person with something lovely to see, ask about, engage with and so on.”
He added, “Many of the churches of St. Joseph still offer themselves as gifts to the street.”
Encounter heaven
on earth
McNamara, an associate professor at Benedictine and executive director of the Center for Beauty and Culture, has a doctorate in architectural history and has written extensively on ecclesiastical design.
Cities have followed a mostly traditional path regarding civic design, he said, their centers housing places of worship and government because of their importance to human activity. Sacred trumped secular, and public trumped private.
“So churches were at the top of the architectural hierarchy as both sacred and public,” McNamara said. “Churches would be centrally located, of fine materials, often bigger than other buildings and have towers or steeples to mark their presence on the skyline.”
Churches have not been immune to earthly considerations, architecturally, financially and theologically. Beginning in about the 1950s, traditional church design fell from favor.
“People often became very practical rather than theological and poetic, seeing steeples and hand craft as impractical and not of our age,” McNamara said. “But there is now a very big movement toward the making of churches that ‘look like’ churches.”
Kim Schutte, a St. Joseph resident who has been involved in local preservation work, sees churches as helping define the character of the community.
“That’s the big ones Downtown, First Presbyterian, Christ Episcopal, First Christian, those monumental churches, but also the little ones,” she said. “I live in Midtown, and if you just walk around my neighborhood, five or six of those little neighborhood churches really set the tone for the neighborhood, as well.”
In consulting with the city on preservation efforts, Schutte said she sees warning signs for the future of these churches. Aging congregations and high costs related to upkeep of large structures mean local leaders should be making decisions ahead of the fact.
“These are huge buildings for which an alternative use is a difficult thing,” she said. “We need to have a plan in place for how do we support those buildings ... looking at what other cities are doing, what are the adaptive reuses for those buildings.”
Given the visual implications and the attachment St. Joseph citizens have for their churches, it’s an effort worth undertaking, Schutte said.
“They have lovely architecture and lovely windows, and they are the product of a time when people certainly put their money where their faith was,” she said. “It is a gift to the city.”
McNamara gives voice to an even loftier purpose.
“This is more than architecture,” the Benedictine professor said. “It is about making a theological vision knowable to the senses and to encounter the paradise of heaven just a little bit, while still on earth.”