The local Fraternal Order of Police held a cookout for the community Tuesday evening as a way to have an open dialogue about recent events.

Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department came up with the idea of having a cookout over the weekend. About 70 members of the community attended the event at John Lucas Park.

"We see a lot of things that's going on across the nation and we don't want those kind of problems and we want to build a relationship with our community," Officer Leroy Barnes, who is with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "We believe all of us together is what it's going to take to make things cohesive."

Officers are aware that community members feel that law enforcement officials are not truly hearing the problems they have.

"A lot of times you hear from the public that the police never listen, they don't listen to our complaints," Sgt. James Langston, who is with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "We wanted to take this opportunity to show the public that 'We hear you and we are going to listen to you and we want to build.' We are a part of this community and want to show our community that we are a positive force."

The police department has always had multiple programs throughout the year, however 2020 has held many challenges that prevented some of those programs from happening, including activities with the schools.

"Our school resource officers have had to suspend a lot of our regular summer activities, so this was an activity that Leroy and I talked about over the weekend, and we thought it was an excellent idea and time for the public to get together and have these difficult conversations," Langston said.

The response to the event showed in the number of people who attended and were engaged in the conversations with officials.

In addition to the cookout, FOP members held a Q&A for the public to ask officers about some of the processes of law enforcement and about current events.

"With all the things going on across the nation, we thought it was time for once the police need to sit back and listen, not do the talking, and listen and see what people need and what we can do to help make things better," Barnes said.